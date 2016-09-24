Bellefontaine sixth-grader Keyon Collier lets loose a pass as Bellefontaine Police Officer Allen Huffman, left, and Craig Holtz of the Citizens Police Academy, right, look on during the BPD’s community tailgate party at Blue Jacket Park before the Bellefontaine- Ben Logan football game Friday. Police Chief Brandon Standley said the event was expected to draw upward of 1,000 people from both local communities. It was possible because bad weather during the law enforcement safety day meant they had one more use of bounce houses. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

