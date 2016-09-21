Community rallies for Boyd benefit dinner

West Liberty area churches, businesses, Lions Club and community groups are joining together to host a benefit dinner for the Scott and Cindee Boyd family from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the West Liberty United Methodist Church, 202 W. Newell St.

CINDY, SCOTT and NOAH BOYD

Mr. Boyd was critically injured in a bush hog accident Aug. 12 in West Liberty, and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he was operated on several times in the first 39 hours.

In the next several months, Mr. Boyd will have more surgeries for skin grafting and a hip replacement. He is currently completing rehabilitation in Springfield.

The dinner menu will include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, roll and butter, pie or cake and drink for a $10 donation and $5 for 10 and under. Carryout is available.

