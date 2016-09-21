NEX Transport’s $10M upgrade begins at East Liberty campus
NEX Transport has started a $10 million upgrade to its East Liberty campus and held a groundbreaking ceremony this week to commemorate the work.
Originally announced in 2103, the project at the State Route 287 campus has grown from $8 million as sustained growth prompted the logistics and parts supplier to expand its plans.
Updated plans include adding a corporate office to the NEX East Liberty campus, as well as associate training and resource rooms and a health and wellness center.
