NEX Transport’s $10M upgrade begins at East Liberty campus

NEX Transport has started a $10 million upgrade to its East Liberty campus and held a groundbreaking ceremony this week to commemorate the work.

Originally announced in 2103, the project at the State Route 287 campus has grown from $8 million as sustained growth prompted the logistics and parts supplier to expand its plans.

Updated plans include adding a corporate office to the NEX East Liberty campus, as well as associate training and resource rooms and a health and wellness center.

NEX Ground Breaking Ceremony. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

