Superintendent: Extra U.S. 68 access safer for students

$28 million permanent appropriations approved

Noise and dust are inconvenient realities for West Liberty-Salem students and staff as they returned to school this week in the middle of a working construction site.

Regardless of any inconveniences caused by returning to school amidst the building renovation, the community is already starting to notice the positive impact of the changes just on the outside of the building, Superintendent Kraig Hissong said Tuesday in a regular school board meeting.

Flow of traffic with an extra driveway from U.S. Route 68 has improved, the superintendent said. Parent pickup and drop-off at the beginning and end of the school day is also safer for students, and more efficient than in years past, he said.

