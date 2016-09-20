Online course work to be introduced at middle school

Benjamin Logan Middle School students will get their first dose of online course work following action taken Monday in a regular board of education meeting.

The board approved creation of an online career readiness course, and will pay two teachers a total of $1,500 to administer that course to middle school students.

Family/consumer science teachers Alyssa Foote and Lois Stoll each will be paid $750 per semester to implement course work and grade assessments from the newly-designed course, which aims to hone in on students’ vocational interests.

“More often it seems whether college students are living on campus or not, there are more and more requirements for online course work,” said board president Bill Ramsey. “I think it’s good we’re able to introduce that to students at the middle school level.”

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!