Passion for the parks

If there were two things Tammy Franks Elkins enjoyed more than anything it was kids and sports, those who knew and loved her say.

“Tammy was always athletic in school and that carried over into her adult life and the way she raised her kids,” Sharman Weeks said of the mother who passed away unexpectedly at age 44 on Aug. 15.

Sharman Weeks, right, and Molli Jackson, second from right, both longtime friends of Tammy Elkins, helped organize a bake sale to raise money for the family of the Bellefontaine Youth Soccer Association president of 10 years who died unexpectedly at age 44. Stopping by for a sweet treat is Olivia Ullom. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The Bellefontaine Joint Parks and Recreations District honored Ms. Elkins during Saturday morning’s soccer games and conducted fundraisers for the three children she left behind.

Ms. Elkins became actively involved with the parks programs nearly 20 years ago, when her oldest daughter Clarissa, now an adult, was coming up in the program. In addition to coaching youth soccer and softball teams, Ms. Elkins had been the president of the Bellefontaine Youth Soccer Association for nearly 10 years prior to her death.

“She’s done so much for the parks over the years; it’s the least we can do to give back to her family,” parks administrator Tracy Burton said.

