Mary Rutan Hospital provides training care for area’s prep athletes

Area high school coaches can breathe a little easier about the health of their athletes as a result of a relationship with trainers from Mary Rutan Hospital.

Mary Rutan Hospital is providing athletic service for five local school districts this fall. The area training staff includes, from the left, front: Ed Wisner (Urbana); and back: Kaitlyn Brown (Indian Lake), Addy Passaro (Benjamin Logan), Trey Sanderson (Bellefontaine) and Tiffany LeVan (Riverside). HOME PAGE SLIDES SHOW PHOTO: Riverside athletic trainer Tiffany LeVan helps stretch out football player Joel Wren before a recent practice. (PHOTOS | MARY RUTAN HOSPITAL)

The local hospital has expanded its athletic training services to two more schools in the area this fall.

The Riverside and Urbana districts have joined Indian Lake, Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine in receiving athletic training services at no cost to the schools.

Mary Rutan Hospital acts as the official sports medicine provider for each school and provides athletic training coverage as well as baseline concussion testing for each of the school’s athletic programs.

The agreement also allows local athletes access to the hospital’s sports medicine, concussion clinic, orthopedic and comprehensive therapy services.

According to the hospital, the expansion of service is a $250,000 investment to the area schools and their student-athletes.

