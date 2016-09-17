State school scores leave room for improvement

The State Department of Education released its annual school report cards this week and the results are less than stellar for most schools around Ohio.

But local administrators are trying not to let the harsh letter grades — which include several Ds and Fs — discourage their teachers and families. Instead they are saying the scores provide a basis for improvement.

The 2015-2016 report card score is an entirely different measuring stick from previous years and the student test was changed after the one used for the flawed 2014-2015 report cards was changed. The American Institute for Research is now providing the test.

“As we expected, scores appear lower than in past years,” the ODE said in a news release. “However, it is imperative that we understand that, although this year’s report card may look similar to those in recent years, it is based on new tests and higher benchmarks for students. The report cards reflect our new, more appropriate and challenging system that is in transition to higher expectations for all of Ohio’s students and are only one of several ways communities can gauge the success of schools and districts.”

While the scores are lower across-the-board, the education agency says the standards are higher.

“Our students and schools have not performed worse, in fact many have performed better. This is just a more honest reflection of what our students, educators and schools need to do to ensure success for all — no matter what they choose to do after high school.”

