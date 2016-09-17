Another dredge unit to be on Indian Lake

Indian Lake supporters have shown they can use state resources wisely, so the parks serving the 5,800-acre lake are getting more.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director James Zehringer, left, presents an ODNR Cardinal Award to Ohio Senate President Keith Faber. Mr. Faber wraps up his 12 years in the senate this year. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director James Zehringer announced during Friday’s annual DREDGE Day at the Indian Lake State Park Campground that another dredge unit will arrive next year and the state campgrounds will get a swimming pool.

“We’re going to have two dredges here next year,” he said during the luncheon, “and we will put in a zero entry pool. It’ll be more like a beach where you can wade in.”

His announcements come in the wake of recent years of investment in Indian Lake.

The new $1 million dredge will join a unit that began service within the past two years.

