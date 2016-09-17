Board celebrates Braves’ state tournament success

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities members took time during their Thursday evening meeting to recognize and congratulate the Logan County Braves for their fourth place finish at the Special Olympics Softball Tournament Sept. 9 and 10.

“The Braves did a great job and played hard all day long,” Coach Ashley Logan said. “The last game got called due to severe weather. The goal for the weekend was to go out and have fun and enjoy ourselves because these guys and girls didn’t have much of a chance growing up to play sports and I just wanted them to relish the spotlight.”

The board also is gearing up for the 29th annual chicken barbecue, slated for 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Plans are to prepare 3,200 dinners, 300 more than last year, Superintendent Saul Bauer said.

“We sold out of dinners in 2015 and we want to assure every order is filled this year and no one leaves hungry.”

Orders can be placed by contacting any employee or by calling 292-3002.

