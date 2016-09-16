Thoughts matter

Effective resolution of mental health calls topic of crisis training by local law enforcement

West Liberty Police officer Marc Roberts, right, holds a mirror for Linda Rudawski, as Russells Point Police officer Warren Ellis looks on during a role playing skit Thursday as part of Crisis Intervention Training at Urbana University. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

URBANA — For an individual requiring certified mental health attention, a law enforcement officer may not be the professional most adept at meeting that need.

However, police officers, sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers often are the first responders tasked with effectively de-escalating tense, potentially dangerous mental health conflicts.

About 10 law enforcement officers from a range of area departments completed a days-long training this week aimed at teaching them how to effectively manage calls for service involving individuals showing symptoms of a mental illness.

