MRH named to top 100 list of rural, community hospitals

Mary Rutan Hospital officials announced this week that the hospital has been named one of iVantage Health Analytics’ Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the U.S.

The analytics company recently selected Mary Rutan Hospital to its 2016 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals list.

Mary Rutan Hospital was one of only seven hospitals in the state of Ohio to make the Top 100.

“We are honored by this elite recognition,” said Mandy Goble, Mary Rutan Hospital’s president and CEO.

“Our expert physicians and experienced staff demonstrate every day their commitment to improve the lives of the patients who entrust us with their care. That focus drives them to constantly look for ways to strengthen our quality of care and reinforce that our patients can rely on their community hospital when they need us.”

