Students return to classes after bomb threat "all clear"

UPDATE:

At 12:15 p.m., school officials were given the "all clear" by law enforcement and students were returned to classes.

UPDATE:

At 11:15 a.m., school officials updated parents that the kitchen had been cleared and food services staff prepared lunch that was taken to the students in AcuSport Stadium.

EARLIER REPORT:

Students and faculty safely evacuated Bellefontaine High School after a morning bomb threat.

An Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy and his dog begin a sweep this morning in the east parking lot at Bellefontaine High School, 555 E. Lake Ave., Bellefontaine, in response to a bomb threat received by school officials. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Balmy weather kept the evacuees comfortable and in good spirits as the wait for bomb sniffing dogs to arrive became hours long in the visitor stands of AcuSport Stadium.

“The students are behaving really well,” said Principal Pamela Noeth. “We’ll have to make sure to do something for them.”

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department and troopers of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the campus and helped secure the perimeter of the area.

Parents were directed to parking lots at Blue Jacket Park off Ludlow Road and the Logan County Fairground. They were not allowed in the stadium.

Police Chief Brandon Standley called in bomb teams from Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol.

Those teams coordinated to bring a total of five dogs including one from The Ohio State University.

The teams were to be paired with school staff to search the high school in quadrants.

It was unknown when or if the students would return to class.

The Bellefontaine Fire Department stood by and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office helped provide patrols of the city.

Easton Water Solutions has provided water for students.