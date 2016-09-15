Sexual Health Clinic begins serving clients

Logan County Health District officials reported at their regular rescheduled Wednesday afternoon meeting that the previously announced Sexual Health Clinic made possible through grant funding now is serving Logan County clients at a local medical provider’s office.

A new Sexual Health Clinic funded in part by the Ohio Department of Health and Title X grant funds will serve clients by appointment on Fridays at the Marysville OB/GYN’s Bellefontaine office at 2527 S. U.S. Route 68, Suite 1. Visit the LCHD Website, www.loganhealth.org, or Union County Health Department’s Web site at www.uchd.net/sexual-health-services-clinic. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Nursing Director Kay Schroer said the Marysville OB/GYN’s Bellefontaine office at 2527 S. U.S. Route 68, Suite 1, began hosting the affordable-rate clinic last month. Hours are available each Friday by appointment only by calling (937) 642-2053 or (888) 333-9461.

Services offered by the clinic include: reproductive health exams and screenings; free condoms and reduced cost birth control; free or reduced cost sexually transmitted disease and HIV testing; reproductive life planning; pregnancy testing; and HPV vaccinations.

“I’m really excited that we’ll be able to meet these needs for both men and women in our area,” Mrs. Schroer said at a previous meeting when the clinic was announced. “There are already some of these services available to local women, but it is also so needed for men as well.

“The clinic will help people with no insurance and offer a sliding fee schedule, and will be able to provide referrals to local providers if needed.”

