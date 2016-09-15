Bids awarded to sewage grant contractors

Flu vaccine price hikes approved

Private sewage treatment system work will soon begin for several county residents as a result of contractor bids issued through a special grant program at the Wednesday afternoon Logan County District Board of Health meeting.

Earlier this year, the Logan County Health District secured a $120,000 Environmental Protection Agency Grant to help local households with the repair or replacement of failing private sewage treatment systems for owner-occupied properties, as previously reported in the Examiner.

Then throughout the summer, the agency accepted program applications from area property owners. For households that are at or below the 2015 federal poverty level, the cost of the sewage system repair or replacement will be covered 100 percent. For those whose incomes are above the 2015 federal poverty level, various levels of funding assistance are available, Environmental Health Director Craig Kauffman noted.

Read complete HEALTH DISTRICT NEWS in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!