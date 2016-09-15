Award presented for Green Hills calendar project

WILKINSON

A city resident was among those who recently received an award during the 2016 LeadingAge Ohio Annual Conference in Columbus.

Nita Wilkinson, director of advancement at Green Hills Community in West Liberty, was presented the President’s Commendation for her work involving Green Hills residents to create the “2016 Residents Salute to The Movies,” a calendar featuring residents posing in renditions of famous movie posters.

Posters include Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, The Three Stooges and The Sound of Music.

The calendar is available as a thank you gift to donors who give $100 or more during a year’s time.

Nita Wilkinson received the President’s Commendation at 2016 LeadingAge Ohio for her work with the Green Hills Community’s 2016 Residents Salute to The Movies calendar. (PHOTO | GREEN HILLS COMMUNITY)