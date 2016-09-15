Belle Center moves forward with water tower project

The plan to build a water tower will go to bid after Belle Center Village Council passed a resolution at this week’s village council meeting.

The village will begin receiving bids Friday and will open them Oct. 13. The Poggemeyer Design Group, engineering firm for the estimated $1 million project, will review the bids before council decides which one to accept, Mayor Teresa Johnston reported.

She said construction could be finished by the end of the year, depending on the availability of the contractor and the cooperation of the weather.

