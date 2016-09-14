Joseph Rosebrook’s ex sister-in-law pleads the fifth in murder-for-hire trial

Logan County woman held in contempt of court

Joe Rosebrook in court Monday as his murder-for-hire trial begins in Geauga County Common Pleas Court. (PHOTO | GEAUGA COUNTY MAPLE LEAF)

CHARDON — The Logan County woman whose ex-husband was the alleged moneyman in the botched murder-for-hire scheme that resulted in the death of the wrong man threw a snag in her former brother-in-law’s trial Wednesday.

Pam Rosebrook, who was married to Carl Jeffrey Rosebrook for 39 years before they divorced in 2014, had been granted immunity in exchange for her testimony in the case, but she was found in contempt of court Wednesday after she refused to answer any further questions.

Prosecutors claim Jeff Rosebrook, a Perry Township trustee, was responsible for paying Chad South to kill Daniel C. Ott, a career car thief who turned state’s evidence against Jeff’s brother, Joseph Rosebrook, in 2004.

Instead, South murdered 31-year-old Daniel E. Ott inside his Burton Township home.

Prosecutors called Pam to the witness stand on the second day of Joe’s murder-for-hire jury trial.

She had shared her knowledge of the brothers’ close relationship during a more-than-90-minute interview with Geauga County Sheriff’s Office detectives in mid August, according to prosecutors.

But instead of testifying consistently with what she had told investigators, Pam turned hostile and denied any knowledge of who handled Joe’s finances after he was sentenced to prison in 2005 for the attempted murder-for-hire of a former business associate, Curtis Frazier.

