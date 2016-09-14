Main Street may get new look for spring

Bellefontaine City Council gave its nod of approval Tuesday to a developer’s request to allow al fresco dining on a downtown Main Street sidewalk.

It would hopefully be done in conjunction with a plan to create a modern tribute to the first concrete street in America, City Engineer Tim Notestine said.

Community Properties and Storage Ltd., owned by downtown’s most active developer, Jason Duff, was seeking permission to install outdoor seating for 32 people in front of 600 Downtown, 108 S. Main St.

The dining area would be enclosed by a fence as required by state laws governing alcohol sales, the engineer told council.

The project would require moving three parking spaces in front of the business to an area further south, approximately in front of Belle Printing, 118 S. Main St.

Mr. Notestine said he has also been approached about a project being planned by the Portland Cement Association, members of which visited Bellefontaine in April for a 125th anniversary celebration of the first concrete streets.

