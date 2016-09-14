Seniors start new skating tradition

The residents ranging in age from their 60s to 90s had the chance to roll around the skating rink, but just in a little different fashion than in their younger years. They each sat in wheelchairs and received a little help around the rink from a partner, either a Logan Acres or a Rollarena staff member who donned roller skates.

ABOVE: Logan Acres resident Rosalie Carter, 87, claps along to music being played at the Indian Lake Rollarena, 330 Taylor Ave., Russells Point, Tuesday while being pushed around the rink by Logan Acres volunteer Carolyn Stewart. Next to them, Rollarena co-owner Rae Brown gives Estella Huffman, 87, a hand around the rink. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Logan Acres residents and staff, including Areva Barnes, 96, and Nancy Baber in the foreground, put their “left elbow in” while dancing along to the Hokey Pokey. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

While skating away, they listened to some specially requested tunes from days gone by, ranging from Guy Lombardo to Jim Reeves, Conway Twitty and of course, Elvis Presley.

The atmosphere hearkened back a special time for many of the participants.

“I love being back here,” said Lakeview native Areva Barnes, 96. “I came here for about 18 years when I was younger. My husband and I brought our two kids several times each week; it was like we had a reservation.

“Then we moved to Florida and went to skating rinks there, but it just wasn’t the same.”

