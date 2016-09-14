Simon Kenton Trail gets state designation, but not state dollars

The Simon Kenton Trail will be designated a state route among a nationwide network of bicycling corridors, but its much anticipated paving won’t be getting state funding support anytime in the near future, a local official said.

Bellefontaine City Engineer Tim Notestine said after Tuesday’s City Council meeting that officials learned Friday the 16-mile crushed gravel extension from Urbana to Bellefontaine was not selected for Ohio Department of Transportation funding this year.

During the meeting, City Council approved a resolution designating the path and a road route west out of town as part of the U.S. Bicycle Route system, under the official names State Bicycle Route 3 and State Bicycle Route 54, respectively. The numbering system is proposed by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and is supported by ODOT.

