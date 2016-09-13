Donation to provide new trees at middle school

Bellefontaine Schools Board of Education members accepted during their Monday evening meeting a $500 donation from the Bellefontaine High School Class of 1976 for the purpose of planting of trees at Bellefontaine Middle School.

Board member Brenda Sandford, who is a member of the Class of 1976, said her class had an excess of funds in their account and wanted to find a project to help beautify the school grounds. She said the trees will be planted this fall.

Superintendent Brad Hall said the donation is much appreciated, as current budget constraints have put a hold on landscaping projects at the new middle school and elementary school. He said the district is awaiting interest payments from the Ohio School Facilities Commission before proceeding with additional outdoor elements.

