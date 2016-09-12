Smart about technology

Speaker stresses safety with social media

A single smart phone that fits so nicely in the palm of a hand is filled with 10 times more technological power than the systems that first launched astronauts into space, Internet expert Josh Gunderson told Bellefontaine Middle School pupils Friday.

This mighty tool, coupled with the vast reach of social media, needs to be used wisely, otherwise it can result in unfortunate consequences.

Anti-bullying and Internet safety specialist Josh Gunderson of Orlando, Fla., speaks to Bellefontaine Middle School students Friday about social media and how to handle bullies, whether online or in person. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

“I’m not here to hate on social media; it does some amazing things. But we need to slow down and think twice about some of the things we’re posting,” said the speaker, whose visit was funded through a Logan County Education Foundation grant.

Also an actor who appeared in Jurassic World in 2015 and Ted in 2012, Mr. Gunderson of Orlando, Fla., explained some real life scenarios that have affected teens and young adults across the country.

He noted that online there’s no such thing as “just kidding.”

“When I make a joke in person, you can see my face, hear the tone of my voice and you have a pretty good idea that I’m just joking around. Take that same joke online and it might be taken the wrong way,” he wrote on his blog, haveyoumetjosh.wordpress.com.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!