ABOVE: Mike Roby of Rushsylvania stops to look at a 1941 Dodge Luxury Liner owned by Ollie Eldridge of Bellefontaine during the First Lutheran Church youths’ annual cruise-in Sunday afternoon. The event drew 43 classic crusiers. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Connor Rose, 13, a member of the church’s youth group, takes time to carefully judge a 1923 Ford T Bucket owned by Ray Hoy of West Liberty. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)