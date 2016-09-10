200 years of personality

First UMC marks bicentennial

What do the author of The Power of Positive Thinking and a woman who helped establish one of the most respected Korean educational institutions for women have in common?

Employees of Sauder Furniture install new pews inside the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church in preparation for this weekend’s bicentennial celebration. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The answer: They both spent their formative years as members of Bellefontaine’s First United Methodist Church.

This Sunday, the church will celebrate not only individuals like the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale and Ewha Woman’s High School principal Lulu Frey, but the thousands of other area residents who have called the area’s first Methodist congregation their church home during its 200-year history.

