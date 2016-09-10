Pizza Hut begins new restaurant project

Work has begun on a new Pizza Hut that will feature the latest corporate design and a drive-up window.

Demolition crews dropped the former Pizza Hut, 609 S. Main St., on Friday and hauled away rubble to make way for a new Pizza Hut with an improved lot and drive-up window at the location. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Friday, crews demolished and hauled away the 2,286-square-foot restaurant from the 609 S. Main St. location in preparation for a 1,655-square-foot replacement.

It will take several months and an estimated $450,000 to rebuilt the restaurant.

