Cat trappers report productive evening

The volunteers who have been trapping feral cats, getting them spayed or neutered and returning them to their environment reported a successful night near the Bellefontaine Municipal Building on Wednesday.

Heather Hillery of the Logan County TNR Project sets a live trap in an effort to catch feral cats in downtown Bellefontaine on Wednesday evening. Once caught, the cats are spayed or neutered before being returned to the place where they were found. Prior to Wednesday, the volunteers had sterilized 11 cats and collected eight more on Wednesday. They plan to return to the task Sunday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Heather Hillery and Roni Lile of the Logan County TNR Project spread a total of 14 live animal traps behind the Bellefontaine Municipal Court and the parking lots behind the 200 block of west Columbus Avenue.

Of the 14 traps laid, eight had trapped animals that had not yet been spayed or neutered, Ms. Hillery said.

TNR is an acronym for trap, neuter, return and the local volunteers obtained City Council’s blessing for their work to help control the local animal population.

