West Liberty’s beautification awards presented

Gary Hastings and Joni Blue’s 217 Washington St. home, (above) and Stidham’s Painting and Metal Roofing, (home page slide show photo) located at 115 N. Detroit St., won the village’s residential and commercial beautification awards presented this weekend at the Labor Day Festival. (PHOTOS | JILL McKELVEY)

West Liberty awarded its annual beautification awards during the Labor Day Festival at Lions Park.

This year’s homeowner recipients are Gary Hastings and Joni Blue, 217 Washington St. The couple received a plaque and $50 gift certificate to be used at any business in the village.

