ILHS Teen Ambassaors serving at state level

Two Indian Lake High School juniors hope to use knowledge gained from their appointment to a state-wide board in educating peers about problems inside and outside of their community.

CONNOR DIXON and SAMARA JAKEWAY

This summer, representatives from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Office selected Connor Dixon of Huntsville and Samara Jakeway of Lakeview, to serve on the state’s Teen Ambassadors Board.

Both students applied for the post through the ILHS guidance office and submitted essays expressing their concern about alcohol and drug abuse in the area.

“I was interested in joining the group because I want to have a future career in law enforcement, like my father and my cousins who are deputies,” Connor said.

“I’m interested in law and government, and my end goal is to be a senator someday,” Samara said.

