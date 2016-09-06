Inspirational speaker to share experience, hope at Holland

Joshua Rivedal knew all too well how suicide and the unresolved emotional issues that lead to it can tear into the fabric that weaves a family together.

JOSHUA RIVEDAL

Not only did the 32-year-old performer grow up not having known his grandfather because of it, but he lost his own father later in life. And more recently, his own family and loved ones nearly lost him.

Because he got the help that so often eludes those dealing with mental health conditions, Mr. Rivedal, who now lives in Hollywood, Calif., is able to share his experience and a message of hope with a local audience in a free show that begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Holland Theatre.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!