Picturesque Labor Day
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Patrick Powell and Jessica Minshall of the Columbus-based company Amazing Giants talk with the Certo family of Cleveland. The pair, who have been working on stilts for about five years, offered family-friendly activities throughout the weekend, including a big bubbles station, hula hoops and parachutes.
HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: A horse-drawn carriage makes its way through the parade Saturday along Washington Street.
