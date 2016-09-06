Picturesque Labor Day

Patrick Powell and Jessica Minshall of the Columbus-based company Amazing Giants talk with the Certo family of Cleveland. The pair, who have been working on stilts for about five years, offered family-friendly activities throughout the weekend, including a big bubbles station, hula hoops and parachutes.

HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: A horse-drawn carriage makes its way through the parade Saturday along Washington Street.

More photos in Tuesday's Examiner.

