Puppy love

Animal welfare continues to be hot topic in wake of shelter closing

Michael Graham of Zanesfield plays with his family’s puppy Pax while waiting to be called into an appointment at the Irwin Animal Hospital on Thursday evening. Logan County officials say a contract with the Union County Humane Society has been working well, but local animal advocates still would like to open a local shelter in the wake of the closing of the Top of Ohio Pet Shelter earlier this summer. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Logan County’s arrangement with the Union County Humane Society has been operating efficiently, but a local group said this week they still would like to get an animal shelter back in Logan County.

Organizers of Logan County’s new animal rescue said they are making progress toward founding a new organization.

The group officially selected the name Logan County Animal Haven and has begun applying for its articles of incorporation and nonprofit status through attorney Jeffrey Holland, organizer Jan Cooper said.

Their goal is to fill the gap left after the Humane Society Serving Logan County board decided to close the Top of Ohio Pet Shelter in June.

“We are going to start out as a rescue; we are going to start out little,” Ms. Cooper said at a Sunday afternoon meeting. “But we can still apply for the county contract and we are going to stay on top of that.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!