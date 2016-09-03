Cool Clovers 4-Hers make Indian Lake bike path a little cooler

A collaborative community service project recently undertaken by Cool Clovers 4-H Club has enhanced Indian Lake in a number of ways.

Cool Clovers 4-H Club members and parents work on the rain garden they created recently along the bike path at Indian Lake. (PHOTO | COOL CLOVERS 4-H CLUB)

A 75-by-50-foot rain garden has been created along the bike path at Indian Lake.

Club member Lindsay Berg took on the task as a 4-H leadership project and applied for and obtained a $150 My Hands to Larger Service mini grant from the Ohio 4-H Foundation and a $50 grant from the Logan County 4-H Committee.

