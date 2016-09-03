'Examiner' unveils user friendly website upgrades

New contest feature offers users chance to win Buckeyes tickets

The examiner.org website got an upgrade this week with new features that make the site more user friendly and also offer the newspaper a way to conduct online contests.

The new features are being launched with a chance to win two tickets to the Ohio State-Indiana home football game Oct. 8.

Visitors to www.examiner.org may enter to win the giveaway once per day through Friday, Sept. 23, by providing their name, telephone number and email.

A winner will be selected at random and announced Sept. 26. Further contest information is available on the website.

Among the ease of access issues corrected, the examiner.org website will no longer require users to fill out online surveys to access stories.

The upgrades came in response to user feedback. Suggestions to continue to improve the examiner.org website are welcome via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO SEE OHIO STATE TAKE INDIANA LIVE IN COLUMBUS, OHIO ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2016