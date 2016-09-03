Family says God has plan for ‘Iron Man’ Scott Boyd

West Liberty supports injured neighbor with blood donations

From the left, Noah, Chelsea and Cindee Boyd at this week’s blood drive at Green Hills Community in honor of their father and husband, Scott Boyd. (PHOTO | CBC)

“I just wanted to see my dad,” nine-year-old Noah Boyd said, remembering how he stood at the road side Friday, Aug. 12, waiting to direct EMS crews to the pasture of their West Liberty home where his father, Scott Boyd, lay bleeding from a bush hog accident.

During the hurried arrival of the CareFlight helicopter, his wife, Cindee Boyd recalls being surprised when asked if Noah should cross the pasture to give his dad a kiss and a hug.

“I said ‘No, just get him to the hospital,’” Cindee recalled. She understands now they were giving Noah a chance to say a final goodbye.

Mr. Boyd’s heart stopped twice waiting for CareFlight and twice again in flight to Miami Valley Hospital. The mower had ripped a “jaw bite” wound in his side, shattering his hip and clawing ribs and internal organs.

During multiple surgeries over the next 39 hours, he needed 108 units of blood, including plasma and platelets.

