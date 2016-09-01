Skimmer scam sweeps set

Logan County Auditor Michael E. Yoder is joining with 60 other county auditors Ohio today to launch a skimmer sweep over the Labor Day weekend to protect holiday travelers from illegal credit card skimmers.

Logan County Auditor’s Office Weights and Measures Inspector Lynn Fullerton looks at card scanner components of a fuel pump at Village Pantry, 1134 N. Main St., to see if a “skimmer” is illicitly installed to glean credit card information. Inspectors in 60 Ohio counties are part of Labor Day weekend effort to find and remove skimmers. There were no signs of any installation. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

“We’re trying to do our part to protect consumers and make the public aware of what is happening,” Mr. Yoder said. “It’s not a big problem here. It’s mainly in Dayton and south of there along the I-75 corridor.

“Still, we plan to visit as many stations as possible to inspect the pumps and provide information to station operators.”

He said the inspection requires opening each pump and visually inspecting the card scanners.

More than 80 weights and measures inspectors are expected to visit more than 1,500 gas stations at targeted locations, checking more than 12,000 Ohio gas pumps for the devices.

At least 30 skimming devices have been found in Ohio gas pumps since last October. While most have been found in southwest Ohio and along the I-75 corridor, the devices have been found in 12 counties across the state.

The frequent discovery of these devices indicates that the threat of this crime will continue, so consumers should always be alert when refueling. Anything that seems out of place or indicates that a pump has been tampered with such as broken inspection seals should be reported.

“Paying for gas with cash is always the safest option,” said Mr. Yoder.

Non-cash customers should use credit cards rather than debit cards. Those who use their debit cards should use it as a credit card if possible.

Entering a personal identification numbers opens a pathway for thieves to steal the PIN. In addition, monthly bank and credit card statements should always be reviewed for any fraudulent charges.

Credit card skimmers often are equipped with Bluetooth technology, which allow identity thieves to access private information from a distance up to 100 yards away. The credit and debit card numbers as well as PINs are used to create fake identifications and for unauthorized purchases.

Some pumps have panels that require service technicians to access the card reader while the receipt tape can be changed by station clerks through a door on the panel.

Such pumps are more secure than those that have the card reader and the receipt tape accessible via the same panel door.