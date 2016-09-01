Union Station hopes to raise enough to buy new boiler

Fundraising campaign half way to goal

ABOVE: The 21-year-old boilers at the Union Station community center, 613 Hamilton St., stopped working at the end of last winter and organizers of the nonprofit agency are looking to replace them before cold weather arrives again. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: A banner on the fence at the Union Station community center, 613 Hamilton St., encourages visitors to consider donating to the center. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

With summer quickly coming to a close, the Union Station community center is beginning to think about how it will meet its heating needs this winter.

Near the end of last winter, the boilers stopped working properly and organizers have been working to raise the approximately $52,000 needed for a new system before the heating season begins, Director Eli Carter said.

To date, the nonprofit group has raised about half that amount with the bulk coming from a $20,000 commitment from the Vineyard Christian Fellowship and the remainder from various local small businesses and other churches.

