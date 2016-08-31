Ambitious campaign kicks off

New initiative to get books into hands of young readers launched

Jamie and Chad Ross, co-chairs for United Way of Logan County’s 2016 campaign, watch as a newscast video highlighting the local programs supported by the charity plays on video screens at the Indian Lake Community Church’s Fellowship Hall on Tuesday afternoon. The campaign has set an ambitious goal of $750,000 this year, the couple announced. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The United Way of Logan County announced an ambitious goal for the 2016 campaign and said the local charity will shoulder the load of a new initiative to improve early childhood literacy.

After showing how local giving in the annual campaign has grown from $622,411 in 2011 to $725,268 last year, the husband and wife campaign chair team of Chad and Jamie Ross unveiled a slide with the new goal of $750,000.

“We’ve seen over the years the great work United Way has done for the community and wanted to give back,” Mr. Ross said, noting that funding from the charity benefits one in three Logan County residents in some way. “To see the impact the funding has on Logan County’s many organizations is amazing.”

In addition to kicking off the campaign, the Tuesday luncheon, which was hosted at Russells Point’s Indian Lake Community Church, also served as an opportunity to update donors on work being done by the nonprofit recipients, including a new effort that is starting in 2017.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!