Don’t try this on your bus

Bellefontaine Elementary School first-graders Caleb Lillard and Haley Coleman react while bus driver and transportation secretary Tammie Garman demonstrates “what not to do” on a school bus — standing up and picking on passengers in front of her — during a school bus safety demonstration at the school Tuesday. Fellow bus drivers Bob Hill, Penny Smith, Mike Puhalla, Jeff Zell, Brison Allmon and Joyce Fogan also offered a number of other tips for elementary students, including procedures for loading and exiting school buses and the importance of being quiet at railroad crossings. “Each of you boys and girls needs to do your job so that we can do our job of getting you home safely,” said Mr. Hill, a 38-year bus driver for the district. The presentation will be offered to Bellefontaine Intermediate School students Wednesday with the bus seats prop, created with the help of janitorial staff. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)