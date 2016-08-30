From Figley and flour to fitness

New mural precedes new business in DeGraff

The east wall of what is now being called The Pirate’s Den in DeGraff has been fully restored and painted with a replica of the Gold Medal Flour advertisement that once adorned it. Building owners Suzie and Dan Schindewolf say they plan to finish the interior and plan to open it as a fitness center, possibly by spring. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The village of DeGraff got a bright new mural in town just in time for last week’s DeGraff Country Fair.

What eventually ends up inside the 136 S. Main St. building could be even more exciting for the small town.

“The first thing, we just wanted to restore it and help beautify DeGraff,” Suzie Schindewolf, whose family’s company Schindewolf Express owns the building, said. “We’ve got it secure and restored on the outside and now we plan to finish the inside.”

