Ride in Peace

Memorial motorcycle ride draws to a close after 20 years

Jeff Ricketts, front, and Mark Dixon pilot their motorcycles on the path between tombstones for Rob Hayden, foreground, and one of his closest friends, Mike Ricketts, background, at the Zanesfield Cemetery on Saturday morning during the final Rob Hayden Memorial Ride. (EXAMINER PHOTOss | REUBEN MEES)

Nearly 300 motorcycles somberly paraded through the Zanesfield Cemetery just before noon Saturday — riders slowing and paying their respects as they passed between the tombstones marking the final resting places of Rob Hayden and Mike Ricketts.

It was a final tribute in a 20-year-old tradition to the two Zanesfield men who were among the closest riding friends.

Family members began organizing the Rob Hayden Memorial Ride after the 26-year-old motorcycle enthusiast’s death on Feb. 15, 1996, in an auto crash on his way to work at the Miami County Children’s Services, where he worked as a case investigator.

“Everyone’s been so supportive and wonderful,” Rob’s mother, Patty Diener said. “My main goal was to keep Rob’s name alive. I never imagined it would have grown into this.

