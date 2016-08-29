Call 811 before digging

Representatives of Columbia Gas of Ohio are issuing a reminder to area residents that every digging job requires a call to 811, whether a large-scale projects or smaller do-it-yourself projects.

Homeowners first should make a call to 811 when building a deck; putting up a mailbox; installing a fence, small pond or water fountain; planting a bush, hedge or tree; or pouring concrete.

While natural gas pipelines are sometimes identified by markers placed at intervals along pipeline rights of way, don’t rely solely on the presence or absence of a pipeline marker, officials said. The markers are helpful for indicating the presence of pipelines in the area, but they don’t show the exact location, depth or how many pipelines are in the right-of-way.

The top five reasons to call 811 are:

• It’s dangerous to dig without calling 811;

• Fixing damaged utility lines is very expensive;

• It’s against the law, and fines and penalties can be thousands of dollars;

• Damaged lines can disrupt utility service to entire neighborhoods; and

• It’s free.

Always call 811 at least two business days before digging begins. Vectren, Columbia Gas of Ohio and other utilities will mark the approximate location of buried lines at a dig site.

If a contractor does the work, make sure they call 811 to have utilities located.

For more information, visit www.811pledge.com.