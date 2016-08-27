Playground transformed

Little Learners recipient of Lowe’s Heroes project

Children and staff at a day care center in the city have been watching an amazing transformation this week of one of their favorite spaces — their playground — through a community service effort performed by a dedicated crew of volunteers.

More than 40 employees of Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2168 S. U.S. Route 68, Bellefontaine, are volunteering their time to install new playground equipment and provide other updates at the Little Learners Christian Day School, 345 Washington Ave.

Volunteers from Lowe’s Home Improvement in Bellefontaine install a swing set Wednesday afternoon at the Little Learners Christian Day School, 345 Washington Ave., Bellefontaine, as part of a community service effort through the Lowe’s Heroes program. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The outreach effort is made possible through the Lowe’s Heroes program. Every year, each of the approximately 1,700 Lowe’s stores in the U.S. undertakes a project to improve their home communities. All of the labor and materials for this project are being donated free of charge to the child care center, explained Tiphani Harris, Lowe’s of Bellefontaine human resources manager.

Little Learners Child Care Director Mary Beth Neighoff said the newly installed playground equipment and renovations were long overdue, as the outdoor space has not received many updates since the facility opened in 1984.

“When I drove in today and saw all of the trucks, I teared up. We feel very honored and very blessed to be selected,” the 22-year employee of the center said.

