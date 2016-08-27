Perfect passage rating on repeat

JDC staff credited for state inspection results

Despite five consecutive years of 100 percent passage ratings from the Ohio Department of Youth Services, a Logan County Juvenile Detention Center official said he was a little anxious following the July 7 state inspection of the 104 S. Madriver St. facility.

Much to his relief, Jail Administrator Greg Fitzpatrick recently received welcome news when his packet of information arrived from DYS Inspector Corey Shrieve.

The JDC once again has met all of the 98 mandatory standards, along with all 154 of the recommended standards.

A view from the southeast corner of Madriver Street and Court Avenue of the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center, 104 S. Madriver St., which recently received a 100 percent compliance rating during its annual review by the Ohio Department of Youth Services. (PHOTO | EXAMINER FILE)

“Our inspector is very thorough, so it makes me very proud when we do this well,” Lt. Fitzpatrick said. “He doesn’t leave any stone unturned and interviews staff and detainees selected at random about our policies and procedures.

“I truly can take very little of the credit. All of the efforts of Sgt. Missy Davis and the JDC staff make this possible. Through spending time at the facility, you can tell that they truly have the children’s best interests at heart.”

