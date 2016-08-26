Landen Hartner, 5, leads his father Greg Hartner down Main Street as the Roung Up whirls in the distance Thursday evening during the DeGraff Country Fair. The event continues this weekend with Main Event Wrestling from 6 to 8 p.m. today and the band Better than Nothing from 8 p.m. to midnight. The DeGraff Fire Department also hosts bingo beginning at 7 p.m. and Rite Aid offers flu shots and blood pressure checks from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight. A full slate of activities Saturday begin with an 8 a.m. 5K, Zumba at 9 a.m., a bike and pet parade at 10:30 a.m., Gloria’s Tumbling at 12:30 p.m., the main parade at 2 p.m., a bake sale at 3:30 p.m., a talent show at 5 p.m., a video game truck from 7 to 9 p.m., fire department bingo and Ganster’s spaghetti eating contest at 7 p.m. and the band On My Unknown closing out the festival from 8 p.m. to midnight.

EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES