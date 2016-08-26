Suicide Prevention Month activities slated

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties hosts the following activities during September, which is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month:

• Clinical Risk Assessment and Risk Management with Suicidal Clients: The Last Taboo — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Champaign County Community Center, training offered by Dr. Ellen Anderson.

• Save a Life Color 5K — Saturday, Sept. 17, registration begins 8 a.m., Ohio Caverns, West Liberty.

• Logan County Suicide Awareness Program — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Holland Theatre, with appearance by author, global speaker and actor Josh Rivedal, who speaks about living well after suicide loss and suicide attempt.

• Champaign County Suicide Awareness Ceremony — Noon Friday, Sept. 23, Urbana University Student Center.

For further details about these programs, visit www.savealifelc.org or call Stephanie Ketchell at 631-2883. To register for the Sept. 7 training, call 465-1045.