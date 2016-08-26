Ridgemont FFA readies for national convention

Ridgemont Board of Education members were updated at the Thursday evening meeting about the FFA chapter’s upcoming trip to the National FFA Convention in October, where they will compete against nine other chapters from across the country to vie for a number one ranking in two different categories.

The chapter has been named a finalist in both the National Model of Excellence and National Model of Innovation in the Student and Chapter Divisions by the National FFA Organization.

The Model of Excellence finalists are the top 10 FFA chapters in the United States, out of more than 7,600 chapters.

