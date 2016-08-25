Police chief cautions motorists about school bus safety

Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley is cautioning motorists to follow traffic laws regarding school buses.

Bellefontaine City Schools buses make their way Wednesday afternoon on Ludlow Road near Blue Jacket Park. Motorists are reminded to be cautious and observe laws when buses are stopped. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

“Here we are less than a week into a new school year and we’re already receiving complaints from school bus drivers,” the chief said during Tuesday’s Bellefontaine City County meeting. “I would advise every motorist take the time to review the laws online.

“Also remember to watch for children in crosswalks now that school is open.”

