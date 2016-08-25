Updated learning software spotlighted; Treasurer earns excellent evaluation

Superintendent’s salary set

As Ohio Hi-Point students settle into another year of learning, they’ll do so in upgraded learning environments that now match more closely professional industry standards, the career center board members learned Wednesday in a regular meeting.

Improved and “modernized” technology now includes points-of-sale computer systems in service-oriented vocations, such as the cosmetology program. Labs have been cleaned and reorganized, and computer software has been updated as well, school board members learned.

Additionally, new toolboxes and work benches were built over the summer by students in the welding program.

