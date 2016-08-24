Health officials urge precautions to prevent spread of gastrointestinal illness

Officials from the Logan County Health District are reporting a recent rise in gastrointestinal illnesses in the county, specifically an illness called cryptosporidiosis, which causes watery diarrhea and other symptoms.

The disease is caused by parasites that can be found in water, food, soil or on surfaces and dirty hands that have been contaminated with the feces of humans or animals infected with the parasite.

Crypto, as it is often called, lives in the gut of infected humans or animals. The infected person can shed 10 million to 100 million cryptosporidium germs through a single bowel movement. These germs are resistant to chlorine and are difficult to filter.

Crypto spread starts when symptoms like diarrhea begin and can last for up to two weeks after symptoms stop. Swallowing as few as 10 crypto germs can cause infection.

The illness can spread through contamination from an infected person or animal by:

• Swallowing recreational water such as swimming pools, fountains, lakes and rivers.

• Drinking untreated water from a lake or river.

• Swallowing water, ice or beverages.

• Eating undercooked food or drinking unpasteurized/raw apple cider or milk.

• Touching your mouth through a variety of activities such as touching surfaces or objects.

• Exposure to stool through sexual contact.

Officials report symptoms of crypto generally begin two to 10 days (an average of seven days) after becoming infected with the parasite. The illness can last one to two weeks in healthy person, but a person with a weakened immune system such as from cancer, chemotherapy or steroid therapy may experience a persistent, even life-threatening, illness.

Symptoms can include: watery diarrhea (most common), stomach cramps or pain, headache, dehydration, nausea or vomiting, low grade fever, loss of appetite or weight loss.

Treatment is based upon symptoms and directed toward preventing dehydration. No medication has been identified as effective against crypto. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, contact your local physician.

Handwashing is the first line of defense to prevent and control the spread of crypto. Wash hands with soap and water before, during and after preparing food and before eating; before and after caring for someone who is sick; before and after treating a cut or wound; after using the toilet and changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet; handling garbage; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Also use handwashing precautions after touching an animal, or handling animal feed or waste.

Avoid water that might be contaminated, and do not swallow water in pools, lakes and rivers. When participating in any group water activity, take young children on bathroom breaks every 60 minutes and check diapers every 30-60 minutes.

Further information available at www.cdc.gov/parasites/crypto and www.loganhealth.org